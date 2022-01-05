Westport students now have remote option in COVID-related cases

WESTPORT — The school district is temporarily rolling out a remote option for older students due to how many can’t be in school because of COVID.
“With the increase in numbers of students who are in isolation for a positive COVID test, in quarantine, or kept home due to COVID symptoms — we want all students and staff demonstrating any symptoms to stay home — we will be implementing an temporary learning model for students for the month of January,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said in an email to families Wednesday.