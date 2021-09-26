Westport students hold first Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

WESTPORT — Feeling seen is a big deal, especially to teenager. That’s why it brings Staples High School biology teacher Kayla Iannetta joy to watch students walk past the Hall of Flags she’s created in the school’s main lobby with flags from 21 different countries as part of the school’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

“I watch kids come up and slap their flag (of their country of origin),” Iannetta said.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs until Oct. 15 and, according to the National Hispanic Heritage Month web site, celebrates “the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.”

Iannetta said she’s unsure what percentage of Staples students are Hispanic, but Westport’s Hispanic population in general has been growing over the past decade. According to the latest U.S. Census, Westport’s Hispanic population grew from 932 in 2010 to 1,592 in 2020.

This is the first time that Staples has had a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, she said, and it was important to her to help organize it, not just because she is part Peruvian, but because she knows there are many students at Staples who claim Hispanic heritage and might benefit from seeing their culture recognized in this way.

Iannetta also helped organize the school’s first Pride Month events last year, and said it’s crucial for students from a variety of backgrounds to feel included.

Though the United States is often referred to as a melting pot, she said, she prefers to think of it as a minestrone soup, combining a bunch of elements to create something new, while not losing the flavor of the original ingredients.

“That’s kind of my goal — to make everybody stand out in a nice light,” she said.

The flags featured in the Staples hallway include those from multiple South American and Central American nations, plus Spain and Equatorial Guinea, which is in Africa.

In addition to the Hall of Flags, Iannetta has created a display of art by Hispanic artists, and is in the middle of creating a display of various foods, music and cultural artifacts from a variety of countries. The display comes complete with QR codes that, when scanned, will allow students to listen to the music represented in the display and access recipes for the various foods featured.

That exhibit will be up next week, Iannetta said.

There’s also a display in the Staples library featuring books by authors from a variety of Latinx backgrounds, including Isabel Allende, who is from Chile, Gabriel García Márquez, who is Colombian, and others. There are also more contemporary selections, including “Sanctuary,” by Paola Mendoza and Abby Sher and “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” by Erika Sanchez.

“We tried to be culturally representative here,” said co-librarian Jennifer Cirino. “We wanted to be inclusive.”

Others who were excited about the Hispanic Heritage Month displays included art teacher Angela Simpson. Iannetta said Simpson, whose father is from Ecuador, helped her with one of the displays.

Simpson said the project is “really exciting.”

“I think all cultures should be celebrated,” he said.

Just as Iannetta noticed students flocking to their flags in the main lobby display, Simpson said the exhibit spoke to her as well.

“I went straight to the Ecuadorian Flag,” she said.