Westport students gift about 100 presents to students in need

WESTPORT — Christmas is often referred to as the “season for giving” and this year, the Westport community took that saying a step further to ensure that students in need would also have a happy holiday.

The Westport Education Association, students, the Parent Teacher Association and other members of the community joined together to sponsor nearly 100 students across the state as part of the Connecticut Education Association Holiday Bear Project, a program which collects gifts for students in need.

“This community is generous to a fault,” Westport Education Association Co-President and Staples High School math teacher, Stacey Delmhorst, said. “We put out a call like this and it just comes pouring in. I’m so glad that I work in a community where we’re able to do this for other communities right down the road. It means a lot to me, and every year I’m just more overwhelmed by what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

CEA Vice President and Connecticut Education Foundation President, Joslyn DeLancey, said altogether this year’s collection was able to give presents to nearly 500 students from grades K-12. She said the collection was also a significant improvement over last year, which only collected about 200 due to COVID.

Delancey said because they were unable to get into schools last year, they collected gift cards instead of gifts. While last year was difficult to collect gifts, she said this year has reminded everyone of just how important it is to give.

“It’s tremendously important one because of the amount of community building that it did, especially for the students who we’re sponsoring,” Delancey said. “They could actually give somebody something happy and fun and celebrate after all of the loss that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic especially for kids who have lost family members to COVID or whose parents are out of work because of the current issue.”

She added “gift cards do not translate the same. There’s something really special about being able to open actual presents.”

CEA has been running the holiday bear project for over 20 years. Delmhorst said Westport schools have been involved with the program for the last five or so years. She said she remembers thinking if one student and their family can go out and buy a couple of gifts, what a whole classroom of kids would be able to do would be “huge.”

“When I first heard about it I thought this would be a great way to get my kids involved,” she said. “We were talking a lot about kindness with sincerity here and how doing things for other people without getting something in return is really important.”

She said this collection put that into practice.

“ I found that it really brought the classes together so I continued to do it,” she said.

The students were tasked with buying a gift from the Christmas list and bringing it to school. All of the students then took a period off to wrap the gifts.

Delancey said academics are important, but that community building is an important aspect that gave all the students something to look forward to.

“The Westport community was so generous in some of the gifts that they provided,” Delancey said.

