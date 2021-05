Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced Tuesday that the town’s spring paving program has begun, with the Library and Westport Center for Senior Activities parking lots completed.

The program will continue through mid-June paving the following town roadways: Railroad Place, Franklin Street, Ferry Lane, Partrick Road, Clinton Avenue, Saxon Lane, Timber Lane, Moss Ledge, Dawn Drive, Greens Farms Road and Maple Avenue North. These roads are expected to be completed around mid-June.