Westport softball enjoys successful season

Westport 10s Little League All-Star pitcher Daisy Hackett fires a pitch to the plate during one of her team's game during the recent District 2 softball championship tournament. Fairfield defeated Westport 16-14 in the championship game on Tuesday night at Unity Park in Trumbull.

WESTPORT — The Westport Little League Softball 10-year-old All-Stars went undefeated in pool play and marched all the way to the championship game of the District 2 tournament before falling in the final.

Fairfield eked out a thrilling 16-14 win over the Wreckers in the championship game, which took two days to complete after darkness halted the opening game on T uesday.

Westport finished 4-1 in the tournament, scoring 64 runs in five games. The Wreckers only gave up 13 runs through the first four games of the tournament before the championship game.

In the championship game, Emilie Russell had two singles, a walk and three runs scored; Addie Dennett had three walks and two runs scored; Cora Barrett had a single, a double, two walks and two runs scored; Kate Petro and Makayla Hein had three singles each; and Daisy Hackett had two singles.

To get to the title game, Westport defeated Monroe 15-0 in the semifinals.

Westport’s top four hitters — Russell, Dennett, Julia Simmelkjaer and Barrett—combined to score 11 of the Wreckers’ 15 runs.

Dennett, Simmelkjaer and Barrett all scored three times while Russell scored twice. Simmelkjaer was the only Westport player with two hits. Dennett, Barrett, Petro, Hein, Avery Kalter, and Hackett all had hits. Russell reached on an error and was hit by a pitch while Kasey Sklar and Katie Beirne both walked.

Kalter got the win in the circle, pitching three shutout innings—plus a fourth extra inning played just so some more Monroe batters could get some District at-bats.

Westport’s defense stranded two Monroe runners at third base to secure the shutout.

The Wreckers went undefeated in pool play beating Monroe (15-3), Fairfield (6-3) and Trumbull (14-7).

Strong defensive plays were made throughout the tournament by Dennett behind the plate, Sklar in center field and Simmelkjaer at third base.