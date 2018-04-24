Westport sends out pink slips to 160 teachers





Photo: Justin Papp / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Westport Education Association co-president John Horrigan addresses the Board of Education April 23, 2018, in Westport, Conn. Westport Education Association co-president John Horrigan addresses the Board of Education April 23, 2018, in Westport, Conn. Photo: Justin Papp / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 2 of 2 Westport Public Schools teacher gather at the April 23, 2018 Board of Education meeting in Westport, Conn. Westport Public Schools teacher gather at the April 23, 2018 Board of Education meeting in Westport, Conn. Photo: Justin Papp / Hearst Connecticut Media Westport sends out pink slips to 160 teachers 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Wearing red in a show of solidarity, more than 100 town teachers showed up at the school board meeting Monday to protest proposed budget cuts that could have 160 losing their jobs.

One hundred and sixty pink slips were issued by the schools to non-tenured school staff last Friday after the Board of Finance requested the schools make $2.05 million in cuts to their proposed budget.

“During our long-standing, generally good relationships with the board, we have never been subject to such heavy-handed attempts to bully us into an agreement,” said Westport Education Association (WEA), the union representing Westport teachers, Co-President John Horrigan Monday. “We started this whole process with the belief we could have a few friendly discussions that would quickly result in an agreement. Instead, we received disrespect, ultimatums and unnecessary high drama.”

In part, to save money next year the schools are seeking to reach an agreement with WEA on switching from the current high deductible health savings account plan to the state partnership health insurance plan, which the board estimated would save roughly $1.3 million. The two sides have yet to come to an agreement.

Horrigan’s comments were met with loud applause from the educators.

Of the seven negotiating bodies the Board of Education hoped to transfer to the state health plan as a cost-saving measure, the teachers are the only group holding out. Because they represent the largest share of the district’s employees (62 percent), the board has seen only a fraction of the savings it hoped to secure from the health care shift this budget season.

According to Horrigan and WEA co-president Karen DeFelice, WEA employees contribute 21 percent of their premium cost in their current high deductible plan, higher than the contribution of teachers in most other Fairfield County towns. When WEA leadership was approached about the potential switch to the state plan, and learned that the board stood to save roughly $1.3 million, Horrigan, DeFelice and their membership asked for relief and sought a reduction of 3 percent in contribution.

“Each year they have an obligation to put money into our health savings account that’s part of this high deductible structure, and that costs them $1.25 million. So the way we saw it, they were going to save even giving us the $450,000. They’d still have the $800,000, “ said Horrigan. “But they figured other things that they had to spend all that money on.”

“We were asking just for more of a sharing in the cost savings. That’s our point. We’re not opposed to going to the plan, we want to help. But we want to be partners,” DeFelice added.

The schools, however, declined the offer and, on Thursday, sent out an email to staff claiming that the WEA was not willing to compromise. The following day, Palmer sent out the pink slips.

“It is a strategy that’s used as a business approach when there's times of great uncertainty. It gives flexibility to the district until a budget can settle out until the district has a chance to look at things,” Superintendent Colleen Palmer said, of the pink slips. The tactic was last employed in 2012 and, Palmer said, was necessary because of a state statute that necessitates that the non-renewal of any non-tenured staff be done before May 1 and because of the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming year’s budget.

“Most of those teachers will be called back,” Palmer said, noting that the extent of cuts will depend on the Board of Finance’s response to a $1.5 million restoration requested by the Board of Education on Monday.

The board had approved a revised $118 million budget on April 2 that represented a 3.36 percent year-over-year increase. With the $2.05 million in recent Board of Finance cuts, the Board of Education is looking at a $116 million budget, or a 1.57 percent increase.

“The cut that we got far exceeded anything that we anticipated,” Palmer explained.

Palmer suggested possible cuts to staffing that included eliminating one elementary school teacher, two Coleytown Middle School full-time teachers and two associated half-time special teachers, two Instructional Technology Leaders (ITLs) in the district, one Staples teacher, two paraprofessionals in the district and one member of the secretarial staff. Palmer also suggested postponing the appointment of a District Pre-K through 5 Math Coordinator, a new position created by the board earlier this year. In total, the personnel savings laid out by Palmer would be roughly $900,000, though she said she hoped not all measures would be necessary.

“I did not go further. These shifts are pretty severe. I wanted to bring them further to give you an idea of where we are, our best thinking as a team, given the newness of the reduction of last Wednesday night.

The Board of Education will meet again on April 30 to further discuss the budget.

justin.papp@scni.com; @justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586