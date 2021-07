WESTPORT — The town’s police department has seen a bump in noise complaints between last year and this year. And while no one has a clear reason for the increase, a state official said other towns have been reporting similar rises in complaints.

Westport Police Lt. Dave Wolf said, between January 2020 and July 2020, the police department received 93 noise complaints. Between January 2021 and July 2021, the department logged 116 noise complaints.

“It would appear that there has been a slight uptick in noise complaints this year,” Wolf said. He added that, in all of 2020, the department logged a total of 177 noise complaints.

He said he isn’t sure why noise complaints are higher this year, and that they don’t seem to be coming from a particular neighborhood or section of town.

However, bumps such as these don’t seem to be uncommon on a statewide level, said Will Healey, a spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which regulates noise.

“I don’t have specific numbers, but anecdotally staff have generally been seeing more noise complaints — although not specific to any particular municipality — over the past year and a half, ” he said.

DEEP staff attribute the increase to the COVID-19 pandemic, Healey said. With many people teleworking and at home during the day, he said, they’re more likely to be exposed to the noise of daily life, such as landscaping and trash pickup.

“Additionally, people are not traveling as much, so there has been an increase in social activities at and outside homes, which leads to events that typically generate noise complaints,” Healey said.

Westport has a noise ordinance, which, among other things, states that those who violate the ordinance are subject to a fine of no more than $99 per offense.