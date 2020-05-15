Westport sees no new coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

WESTPORT — For the second consecutive day, there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Westport, according to state officials on Friday, with 266 total in town.

Hospitalization rates saw their steepest decline in the past week. There are currently 1,033 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 70 fewer than the previous day with 342 in Fairfield County, 20 fewer than the previous day.

As of Friday, there are 14,009 confirmed coronavirus cases in Fairfield County with 36,085 in the state. There have been 3,285 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 1,109 in Fairfield County, 16 more than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, 20 Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

