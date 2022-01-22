Westport seeks to address increased flooding
1 of8
Sasco Creek behind Home Goods
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of8
Entrance of Burying Hill Beach Westport
Contributed Photo Show More Show Less
3 of8
Greens Farm Road near Center Street
Contributed Photo Show More Show Less
4 of8
Employees of LuLu Lemon prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Henri Saturday August 21, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8
Businesses prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Henri Saturday August 21, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
7 of8
Employees at West Elm close early to prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Henri Saturday August 21, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of8
WESTPORT — Flooding in town has always been a cause for concern for residents, but for Sal Liccone and his neighbors downtown, flooding used to only occur maybe once a month although it never reached his home.
That’s recently changed though as flooding becomes more frequent and widespread.
Serenity Bishop is originally from Long Island, NY and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. While working with Hearst Media, he has covered Fairfield and Westport. He is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies.