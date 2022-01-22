Westport seeks to address increased flooding

WESTPORT — Flooding in town has always been a cause for concern for residents, but for Sal Liccone and his neighbors downtown, flooding used to only occur maybe once a month although it never reached his home.

That’s recently changed though as flooding becomes more frequent and widespread.

During last weekend’s storm, flooding from Deadman Brook traveled over Sconset Square up to Church lane and stretched to Evergreen Avenue. It even reached Liccone’s backyard and the back door step to his neighbors’ house.

Due to the ongoing flooding and its overall impact to downtown, Liccone and fellow District 9 Representative Town Meeting members and town officials are looking to address it.

“I will say personally flooding has been worse in the downtown area,” Liccone said. “The river is a problem and the town has to step up and do something about it.”

“Businesses get flooded and all the residents down here have to put up sandbags,” he said.

Liccone suggested addressing the flooding by cleaning the sewer drains, however, he admits it is only the first step. Fellow District 9 RTM member, Kristin Schneeman, said they are researching a litany of options and discussing with other towns that have dealt with resiliency issues, such as Madison.

She said “not surprisingly” the solutions are not easy or cheap.

“We’ve been trying to educate ourselves on what the solutions look like and what are the things that need to be addressed,” Schneeman said. “The folks in Madison indicated that if you have a really robust decision making body and you have a plan in place it puts the town in a better position to qualify for state federal grants to attack some of these problems.”

“It would be really great to have other resources because these problems are not easy to address,” she added.

In the short term, Schneeman said there is some available American Rescue Plan Act money that has been set aside for resiliency projects, specifically focused on flood control. While that item will be voted on during the second year of the two-year funding, the town is currently conducting a study on a larger plan around flooding in town.

Schennman said while Westport residents are blessed to be around water, it comes with challenges.

“I’m not the world’s foremost authority on flooding, but I would say challenges associated with climate change and sea level rise are real and seem to be exasperated by over-development,” Schneeman said. “We need to start paying attention to it and grappling with it in a real way.”

“Storms are increasing in severity of magnitude and frequency,” she added. “It’s a serious issue in my district, District 9, and residents and downtown businesses are affected on the riverside and flooding from Deadman’s Brook, which is how I got into this.”

Fire Chief Michael Kronick, who spoke more broadly about flooding throughout Westport, further echoed Schneeman’s stance on flooding. While recently dealing with the “minor” coastal flooding from last weekend’s storm, Kronick said flooding is happening more often.

“We’re seeing these types of thing about three times a month now,” Kronick said. “It seems like it’s a combination of coastal seal level rise and the storm patterns we’re getting. We’re having events like that quite frequently now.”

