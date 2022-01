WESTPORT — Students returned to school on Tuesday and were greeted with several changes to further combat the rising numbers of COVID-19.

The changes include spreading students out during lunch, postponing school concerts and requiring masks during recess, officials announced Monday.

“With the fluid situation we are experiencing, we will continue to focus on maintaining the health and safety of our students and staff, returning all students for in-person learning and programs, while trying to establish as much consistency as possible,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said in an email to families on Monday.

Scarice added the changes are intended to “serve our district through this challenging time.” Many of the new rules will also most likely end by Jan. 28.

“Circumstances will be reevaluated and an extension will be considered,” he said.

Each school will bring back the Plexiglass shields for lunches and also spread students out more, officials said.

Scarice said while Plexiglass shields “have shown little in prevention of virus spread,” feedback from the schools indicate that students are more likely to stay in their space during lunch when the shields are on the tables.

“This is more of behavioral intervention, but one that should be most helpful in establishing and maintaining spacing during lunch,” he said.

Among other recent changes, student performances and concerts have been postponed and visitors aren’t allowed in schools until the end of the month. Prior to break, Westport banned visitors until Jan. 7. After a reassessment visitors will continue to not be allowed in school buildings.

All elementary programs for before or after school are suspended until Jan. 7, however, after-school programs at the secondary level will continue at the moment. Clubs and sports will be reviewed on an individual basis.

Scarice said they’ll reassess after-school programs at the end of this week.

All students will also continue wearing masks outside for recess at the K-8 level.

“Once rates decline, this provision will be removed,” Scarice said. “Mask breaks will be handled at the school level, but the continued use of masks will be expected, including during recess, until further notice.”

Since the last school update on Dec. 28, 163 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the school district with 53 reported on Jan. 3 alone.

Within the district’s total, 69 cases were reported from Staples High School, 19 cases came from Bedford Middle School, 17 cases came from Saugatuck Elementary School, 15 cases were reported by Coleytown Elementary School and 13 cases came from Kings Highway Elementary School. Ten cases each were reported from Greens Farms Elementary School, Long Lots Elementary School and Coleytown Middle School.

Scarice added the school district is also in the process of revisiting the support provided to students who cannot attend in-person learning. Students who have tested positive or who are in quarantine will not be able to access in-person learning for approximately five days.

There are practices in place, including a tutoring for elementary students and extra help sessions for middle and high school students.

