WESTPORT — Superintendent Thomas Scarice reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus in the district Wednesday evening.

Kings Highway Elementary School, Long Lots Elementary School, Saugatuck Elementary School, and Coleytown Elementary School all reported one case. Five cases were reported at Staples High School and one case was reported in the district’s central office, Scarice said in an email to families and staff.

“In our efforts to remain transparent with reports of positive COVID-19 cases associated with our schools, we will continue to provide these updates as information is confirmed,” he said.

No new school closures were announced. Scarice said those impacted have also since been notified by school and district officials.

“As a reminder, families are asked to report positive COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models,” he said.

Families are reminded students with pending COVID-19 tests should not return to school until receiving negative results.

“This approach is critical in helping us continue to minimize the potential for transmission in our schools,” Scarice said.

