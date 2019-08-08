Westport schools ranked top in Connecticut

WESTPORT — The Westport school district was recently announced as the No. 1 district in Connecticut for the 2019-20 school year.

The rankings come courtesy of Niche, a site that evaluates school districts using data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data and ratings collected from Niche users.

Each school district was assigned a letter grade in the categories of academics, health and safety, teachers, diversity, college prep, clubs and activities, administration, sports, food and resources and facilities. Westport received an A+ grade by Niche.

Westport was ranked first in best teachers, second in best places to teach, and fifth in best school districts for athletes in Connecticut. In addition, Staples High School was ranked the No. 1 best public high school, and Bedford Middle School ranked as third-best public middle school in the state.

Weston School District was also highly rated by Niche. The district was ranked sixth in the state and received an overall grade of A+. Weston High School was ranked fourth best in the state.

Weston was also ranked eighth in best places to teach, 26th in best teachers, and 38th in best school districts for athletes in Connecticut.

