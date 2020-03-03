Westport schools name interim music and visual arts coordinator

WESTPORT — Jeffrey Shaw has been announced as Westport Public Schools’ interim coordinator of music and visual arts, starting April 13.

“Mr. Shaw comes to Wesptort form the Southington Public Schools where he retired this past June,” said John Bayers, director of human resources, in an email to parents on Tuesday. “He has extensive experience as a music eduactor , music administrator, and assistant principal at Southing High School.”

Shaw will replace Thomas Scavone, who held the role for the past five years. In the coming weeks, Bayers said Shaw will spend time in Westport working through transition plans with Scavone.

“We are confident these efforts will provide the necessary support and stability for both our art and music departments,” Bayers said. “In addition, the district will be advertising for a full-time coordinator of music and visual arts who shall start in the 2020-2021 school year.”

A search committee, comprised of teachers, administrators, parents and students will be developed to recommend a finalist for consideration by the superintendent of schools.

“We are grateful to have someone of Mr. Shaw’s caliber in this role for the remaining weeks of school,” Bayers said.