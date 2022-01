WESTPORT — With the surge in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant believed to be waning, Westport schools are relaxing mitigation factors.

Beginning on Jan. 31, the schools will make changes to policies regarding visitors, desk shields and lunch.

“Given the steadily decreasing infection rates, we will continue to relax additional measures,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said.

Last week, the schools removed the requirement for masks to be worn during outdoor recess and restarted before- and after-school programs across the district.

Now, Scarice said school visitors will be welcome back onto the buildings.

“We will return to the provisions prior to the omicron surge,” he said.

All visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered 72 hours prior to the visit. Sacrice said it is expected that the vaccination and negative COVID test requirements for employees will be revisited at the state level.

“We will consider revisions based on those expected changes,” Scarice said.

Other mitigating measures that the schools have relaxed include removing desk shields at Staples High School. At the elementary and middle schools, desk shields will be removed at the end of the upcoming week. Lunch in all of the schools will also return to the pre-omicron practices.

As of Monday, Jan. 24, 84 students and staff have tested positive for the virus between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, according to the schools’ COVID-19 dashboard. That number is down from 182 cases recorded the previous week.

The decrease in positive cases is also a trend seen around the state and town.

During the reporting period between Jan. 2 and Jan. 15, 353 COVID-19 cases were reported in the first week and only 178 cases were reported in the second week in Westport, according to the state Department of Public Health. As of Jan. 20, the rate per 100,000 is 133.1.

Last Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state’s daily positive rate is 13.69 percent. Several weeks ago, that percentage stood at nearly 25 percent.

“Although we are not out of the woods yet with the pandemic, it is becoming increasingly clear that we are about to turn a corner, much like last year at this time,” Scarice said. “As we do, I eagerly look forward to joining together as a school community to move forward beyond the pandemic, to a bolder and aspirational vision for our students and schools.”

