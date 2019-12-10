Westport schools employees not required to report arrests

Coleytown Middle School Principal Kris Szabo and head custodian Joe DiPalma welcome kids back for the first day of the new school year Thursday.

WESTPORT — The recent arrest of a Westport principal has shined a light on a potentially larger issue in the state — school employees not being required to report their arrests.

Coleytown Middle School Principal Kris Szabo was arrested on Nov. 27 for allegedly striking a man following an argument in a parking lot in Southbury. She would not be placed on administrative leave until Dec. 4, a day after her arrest was publicized.

Interim Superintendent David Abbey, who found out about the incident through media reports, said while school policies are typically broad, there is not a requirement for an administrator to report their arrest in Westport.

“I’m not aware of any policies in other districts,” he added.

Human Resources Director John Bayers confirmed such a policy does not exist for the schools.

According to police, Szabo, 49, struck a 71-year-old man multiple times after he verbally confronted her for parking in a “no-parking” area. She was arrested, charged with second-degree breach of peace and released on $500 bond. Szabo is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Waterbury on Wednesday.

Despite the school district not finding out directly from Szabo, she — and currently other administrators — would not be legally in the wrong. In fact, Connecticut law does not require notification of teacher or school employee arrests.

While almost all states require criminal background checks in the hiring of teachers, many do not have a formal procedure for when a current teacher is arrested. According to a report by the state’s Office of Legislative Research, only 11 states require some form of teacher arrest notification — Arizona, California, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia.

Four states place the notification requirement on the arrested teacher, two require the police who make the arrest to notify, two require the courts or the prosecutor to notify, and four use a statewide search mechanism to identify arrests and make notifications.

In some states like Michigan, where policies are more strict, failure to self-report is a crime in itself. States also vary on the cases that require a teacher to self-report, and may only require this for certain offenses such as felonies or child abuse.

However, Westport is not alone. In neighboring Fairfield County towns like Norwalk, Fairfield and Weston, there are no clearly defined policies that explicitly state schools staff have to report their arrests to the districts they work in.

Board of Education Chairman Candice Savin declined to comment on the matter.

Vincent Mustaro, a senior staff associate for policy at the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education, was also unavailable for comment.

