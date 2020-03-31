Westport schools change locations for free meal program

WESTPORT — The lunch and breakfast program for students receiving free and reduced-price lunches will shift from Coleytown Elementary School to Staples High School on Thursday, according to an email to parents.

“This shift will provide a more central access location for families and also better position Chartwell’s, our food service provider, to assist the town of Westport, if needed, with providing essential food and nutrition needs for other members of the community,” schools Chief Financial Officer Elio Longo wrote on Wednesday.

The service will continue to operate Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the school closure. Services will not be available on April 10 (Good Friday) but additional food will be provided on April 9 to cover this, Longo said.

Families of students receiving free or reduced-price lunches can enter the main driveway of Staples and proceed toward the Field House entrance. Vehicles are asked not to block any designated fire lanes and park in available spots near the pickup area.

Lunches will continue to have food labels, and families with any food allergy concerns are asked to contact transportation coordinator Buffy Barry at 203-341-1754. Messages should specify students’ names and known allergies, and be sent no later than 9 a.m. each morning.