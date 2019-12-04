Westport school principal accused of slapping man

SOUTHBURY — Kris Szabo, a Southbury resident and principal of Coleytown Middle School in Westport, is facing charges after allegedly slapping a man during an argument in a parking lot.

On Nov. 27, Southbury police were notified of an assault in a parking lot at 775 Main St. South.

According to police, 49-year-old Szabo struck a 71-year-old man multiple times after he verbally confronted her for parking in a “no parking” area.

Szabo was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a $500 nonsurety bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Waterbury on Dec. 11.

Szabo has been an educator for over 25 years and was hired as principal of CMS in 2004.

