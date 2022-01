WESTPORT — School officials have identified two areas to focus on in their new strategic plan. After several years attempting to develop the new plan, officials believe Westport students would be better served focusing on social and emotional wellness and collaborative problem solving and design thinking,

Superintendent Thomas Scarice said the new plan is an opportunity to bring the school system to a new level.

“It is my recommendation, and that of a team of exemplary Westport educators, that a deep and sustained focus on social and emotional wellness, and collaborative problem solving via design thinking, can provide an inspiring backbone to the core academic and whole-child educational program of the Westport public schools.” Scarice said

Since 2010, the district has been guided by a plan called “Westport 2025,” which aimed to develop students’ critical and creative thinking, communication and problem-solving skills.

In 2017, the board adopted the most recent strategic plan, which guided the district’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. In addition, a number of goals were categorized in five broad groups including teaching and learning, healthy learning environment, organizational synergy and efficacy, facilities and finance, and stakeholders.

Scarice said in his strategic plan update letter to the board on Dec. 4, that for a variety of reasons, including a facilities crisis at Coleytown Middle School and turnover in key leadership positions, the plans and intentions of the 2017 adaptation were not realized.

“This deleterious churn was only compounded by a generational pandemic,” Scarice said.

One of the first actions Scarice began working on when he was hired in 2020 was a new long-term plan. He gathered stakeholder feedback and information on what the district did well and where the district fell short, he said.

He also convened focus groups, conducted surveys and participated in a two-day retreat of 29 district educators.

The essential questions at the retreat were: To what extent is the district preparing students for the true challenges of work and citizenship that they will confront as young adults? What are the consequences for students, and society, if the students are unable to meet these challenges as a result of not transforming the district’s current practice? And how can the schools justify much of what they do?

Scarice said a consensus emerged that a focus on social and emotional wellness was a clear choice to include in the plan.

“Throughout the past six-month journey, broad consensus would confirm that our students will continually face extraordinarily complex challenges throughout their lives, most that do not even exist today,” Scarice said.

The board will be reviewing the proposal and voting on the strategic plan during the next board meeting.

Scarice said in order for a school system to have its greatest impact for the students “a compelling vision with deep focus is necessary.”

Chairwoman Lee Goldstein agreed with the direction of the plan during the last board meeting.

“My mind is ablaze,” Goldstein said. “I am really excited to see this going forward.”

