Westport school board votes not to seek restoration to school budget

WESTPORT — After weeks of back and forth, it appears as if union concessions and some belt-tightening will bring the school board’s budget square for the coming fiscal year.

Facing just under $1 million in total budget cuts, the Board of Education chose not to seek a restoration in any amount from the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) Monday night, ahead of the town body’s final vote on the 2018-2019 budget in the coming week.

Restorations in two amounts, $222,000 and $170,000 were discussed at Monday’s special meeting of the Board of Education. The first figure would have represented the difference between the expected savings and actual savings when all seven unions representing Westport Public School employees agreed to transfer to the state's health insurance plan. The second number represents the cost of keeping two full-time Coleytown Middle School teachers on staff.

Neither option gained enough support among the board. Assuming no further cuts are made by the RTM, the district will have to come up with $972,000 in cuts, to bring the 2018-2019 school budget to $116,173,800, a 1.57 percent year-over-year increase.

In April, the Board of Finance cut $2.05 million from the school budget, before restoring $1.3 million at the request of the Board of Education.

