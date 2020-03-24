Westport school board cancels April vacation

Interim Superintendent David Abbey speaks at a BOE meeting on Monday. Taken Feb. 3, 2020 in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — In an effort to continue the district’s positive momentum of distance learning, the Board of Education voted 6-0 with one abstention to cancel the majority of the scheduled April vacation on Monday.

Superintendent David Abbey said both the teachers’ union and the administrators’ union strongly believed it was in the best interest of students and the district to not take the spring vacation.

“I spoke several times with the teachers union’s leadership and they surveyed their members and what came back was a strong sentiment,” Abbey said in the board’s first virtual meeting. “Not unanimous, but a strong showing.”

The scheduled vacation days from April 6 to April 9 will now be used to continue remote learning implemented due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. April 10 will remain a vacation day.

With the newly approved changes the school year will now end on June 12, Abbey said.

BOE member Vik Muktavaram, who abstained, said he supported plan but was concerned about students who required unique services.

“I get that the entire country is grappling with this and we are not the exception, but there are also a number of school districts that have actually gone down the path of enrichment activities as opposed to online instruction because they did not want to discriminate against that 10 or 15 percent of students for whom online instruction doesn’t work,” Muktavaram said, adding he wondered if this opened the district to a discrimination lawsuit.

He also questioned if the district had confidence they would not re-open before June.

Abbey noted Gov. Lamont has said schools would not be open until April 20 at the earliest due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“At this point it does seem that we are going to be out for a prolonged period of time,” he said. “It’s possible we could be out for the entire school year, but we will have to see.”

He added the district’s doing everything it can to support students who needed special services.

“We are limited though by not being able to be physically present with them,” Abbey said.

BOE member Elaine Whitney said she supported canceling the scheduled April vacation to maintain the continuity of learning. She added she would feel different if she had reason to be more optimistic about a potential trade-off for in-person days if the district kept the vacation.

“I do work for a health system and there’s reason to be cautious,” Whitney said.

Public comment received through a Googledoc largely supported the board’s decision to keep the momentum of remote learning going. Some parents questioned how remote learning would be developed and impact the district’s current curriculum.

“I would love to keep the momentum we are slowly gaining with distance learning,” Sue Hermann, a Spring Hill Road resident, said. “Since we just had a February break and we can’t go anywhere right now it seems like we should just keep doing what we are doing.”

BOE member Lee Goldstein said she liked the consistency by allowing the district to continue its momentum. But she noted the BOE had received a large input from parents to not use the four days as school days.

“For people who feel they need a break or it’s becoming overwhelming I think people need to pace themselves in the way they always would and make decisions that are the best for your family and your child,” Goldstein said. “But in terms of our school schedule I think we should keep going.”

The BOE will review the latest results from remote learning at its next virtual meeting on April 2.

