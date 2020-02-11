Westport school board approves later start times

WESTPORT — Students could soon see the benefits of some extra sleep.

On Monday, the Board of Education voted 5-2 to start all Westport schools 30 minutes later next school year. Board members Karen Kleine and Elaine Whitney voted against the proposal in hopes of providing the administration more time to implement the plan.

The decision will have Staples High School’s daily schedule run from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Saugatuck Elementary School and the middle schoosl from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.; and Coleytown, Greens Farms, Kings Highway, and Long Lots elementary schools from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

