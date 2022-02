WESTPORT — The Board of Education unanimously approved a $130.3 million budget for the 2022-23 school year, focusing on social and emotional learning and addressing the influx of new students to the district.

The approved budget is nearly $33,000 less than the original proposal Superintendent Thomas Scarice made to the board on Jan. 11. It was slightly updated and decreased after recent discussions with the board.

“Most inquiries have been addressed during the process of deliberations,” Scarice said.

The budget adds five paraprofessionals.

However, the district scaled back Chromebook purchases at the elementary school level.

While the school board has voted on the budget, there is still potential the amount could go up.

When the board voted on the budget Monday night, they did so understanding that the school would be awaiting decisions on a potential hike in employee health insurance.

The school district is currently negotiating with six bargaining units to lessen expenses as they await word from the state on potential cost increases to its partnership plan.

The agreed upon budget is currently $4.8 million more than the current operating budget of $125.6 million, about a 3.75 percent spending increase.

According to Elio Longo, the district’s chief financial officer, a potential 8 percent health insurance increase could leave the new budget plan with an immediate $1 million shortfall.

“Based on the information we have, the budget we are about to vote on is not a real budget,” board member Robert Harrington said.

Board Chairwoman Lee Goldstein said she felt “comfortable” sticking with the budget as proposed and returning to town bodies if the insurance number goes up or down.

The budget is also facing a battle as the Board of Finance looks over the proposal. In December, BOF members told BOE that they hoped the new school budget would only have an increase between 2.25 and 2.5 percent.

While the board is currently planning on not having a health insurance increase, the proposed budget could have some adversity from the BOF.

A presentation on the budget spending proposal to the BOF is expected on March 2, with a formal budget hearing set for March 10.

Goldstein said she is committed to presenting town officials with a budget that reflects what the school district “truly needs.”

serenity.bishop@hearstmediact.com