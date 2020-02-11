Westport school board approves $123 million budget

WESTPORT — The Board of Education unanimously passed a $123,263,487 budget for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday.

The approved budget represents a 4.24% increase over last year’s budget of $118,250,464. A major contributor to the overall budget’s increase are contract requirements as well as the inclusion of recommended improvements to the district’s facilities.

For the facilities maintenance alone the BOE approved $3,107,446 for the 2020-2021 school year, a 49.7% increase year-over-year. This comes as the district looks to include $833,905 in improvements as recommended by the Antinozzi report.

BOE members also voted to maintain assistant principals at the elementary and middle school level, and elementary level science coaches after previously proposing to cut the positions.

