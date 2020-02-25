Westport schedules series of traffic and safety meetings

WESTPORT — The selectman’s office alongside the police department and public works office has scheduled a series of meetings to discuss traffic, pedestrian and bicycle safety, according to a town news release.

The meetings will be held over in March with individual districts of the Representative Town Meeting. The public meetings will address the issues, as well as the steps the town looks to take in respect to them.

“Having these meetings will provide an opportunity for residents of each RTM district to talk about problems they are facing in their particular area and ask questions about possible solutions,” the release said. “All members of the public are welcome.”

Each meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Auditorium with RTM districts 2 and 3 taking place on March 3, districts 1 and 4 on March 9, districts 6 and 8 on March 16, districts 5 and 7 on March 31, and conclude with District 9 on April 13.

