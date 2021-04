WESTPORT — People are searching the town for clues as part of Rock Paper Scissors Custom Events’ latest scavenger hunt site.

Founders Rachel Lampen and Kristen Mitrakis created the car-based activities last September because they wanted to have something safe for children to partake in during the pandemic and added a philanthropic element.

They started off in New Canaan, where the founders both reside, with Meals on Wheels as their first beneficiary. They soon added Ridgefield at the beginning of this year with Ridgefield Social Services as their second beneficiary. Bedford, N.Y., and even Austin, Texas have been added to their scavenger hunt routes.

Each hunt costs $10 per vehicle with 50 percent going to the chosen charity.

Rock Paper Scissors’ newest route is Westport, which will benefit the Domestic Violence Crisis Center and will be available to drive until the end of May.

“To date we have raised $1,155 for local charities and want to see that number double,” Lampen said. “It’s such an easy and fun thing to do as a family or a couple. Simply visit our website, download the map and clue sheet. You can drive it whenever you like so it’s a great thing to do over the Easter break if you are not going away.”

Just about a week in, they have already sold a couple of hunts in Westport.

New Canaan has had the most hunts with 131, followed by Ridgefield with 68, then 24 in Bedford and six in Danbury.

Mitrakis said they decided to add a nomination form on their website because they had been getting so many requests to add routes for new towns.

“When we received a suggestion for Westport benefiting DVCCCT — who support individuals on their journey to safety we jumped at the opportunity — we jumped at the opportunity,” she said. “The organization is incredible, supporting many towns across Fairfield County and they have been working so hard given the strains of the recent pandemic.”

The next driveable route will be New Milford benefiting Housatonic Habitat for Humanity and New Haven benefiting Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter. Southbury is a contender with three public nominations.

Rock Paper Scissors Custom Events have a Wall of Fame and offer a monthly prize drawing on their website.

