WESTPORT — The district’s vaccine clinic set for Nov. 13 is completely booked.

Superintendent Thomas Scarice said the vaccine clinic aimed for ages 5-11 was filled up almost “instantly.”

“I am thrilled with the turnout,” Scarice said. “This is very encouraging.”

Scarice said that if someone looked at the national map after the delta variant, they would see that the impact to Connecticut was “blunted,” likely by the high vaccination rates.

“I presume we will continue to experience such success in confronting this virus with the continued vaccination efforts,” he added.

The Westport Public Schools partnered with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Bay Street Pediatrics, Village Pediatrics, Willows Pediatric Group and the Westport Weston Health District to offer the COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Westport students within the new age bracket.

Scarice said the district “quickly” registered nearly 1,000 K-6 students.

The first clinic on Nov. 13 is set to administer the first dose of the Pfizer 5-11 vaccine. The second dose will be offered on Dec. 4. Both rounds of the vaccine will be given in the Staples High School Field House.

While many students were able to sign up for the clinic and get set to begin their vaccination on Saturday, some students are unable to get a spot. Scarice said that despite the clinic being fully booked, there are still other places where parents can take advantage of the services.

“This is a collaborative effort with local providers so we do not have the capacity to design a follow up on our own,” he said. “Students do have access to many providers in the region for vaccination and we encourage parents to take advantage of these services.”

Vaccination rates are a key part in the school district determining whether to change certain COVID mitigation measures. Recently, school officials announced they are considering changes to areas, such as serial COVID testing, dismissal, lunch and vaccination requirements for school visitors.