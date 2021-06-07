Westport's humane society gets new X-ray machine

Photo by Bliss Kern, Courtesy of the Connecticut Humane Society

WESTPORT — When a pet is sick or hurt, it’s a scary time for both the animal and those caring for it. And the Westport branch of the Connecticut Humane Society has seen its share of ill animals, said Theresa Geary director of operations for the organization.

Not only does the humane society provide medical care for animals up for adoption, but it also provides some veterinary care at a reduced fee to pets whose owners might not be able to afford a traditional clinic. Sometimes, these animals need an X-ray, but until recently, the Westport branch of the humane society had no X-ray machine of its own.