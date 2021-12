WESTPORT — The Westport Transit District may be looking to increase ridership for the Wheels 2 U service, but the transit department’s director said he is more focused on ensuring they provide a public service to the community than on turning a profit.

“Yes, everybody agrees that ridership needs to increase,” said Peter Gold, the district’s director. “But on the other hand Wheels2U and public transportation is a public service it’s not a profit making business.

“We don’t expect it to make a profit,” he added. “It doesn’t make a profit in any other town as far as I know.”

Gold said the Wheels 2 U shuttle provides a number of benefits to the town. Some of the benefits include shorter trips for commuters, greater town coverage than the previous fixed route system, a reduction in town congestion and parking demand as well as reducing pollution.

Board of Finance Chair Brian Stern recently said that the service simply needs more riders to be economically viable. He also said that when ridership is not high enough the shuttle causes other concerns, both financial and environmental.

“There’s not enough people using it, it’s very simple,” Stern said on Tuesday.

During the reporting period between July 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2021, the Wheels 2 U service has had a total of 4,683 rides. The amount of riders has also increased each month with only 971 riders in the month of July and 1,427 riders in the month of October. There were 1,493 riders during the month of November, however, Gold said that number is lower than it might have been due to the four-day holiday weekend.

The total cost of the service during the same reported period has been $287,614. About $193,930 is paid by the state of Connecticut, approximately $84,310 was funded by the town and just over $9,360 was paid for by the commuter fares.

The state funds 67 percent of rides, Westport funds about 29 percent and the commuters pay for about 3 percent.

“Ridership has been growing steadily,” Gold said. “We provide a public service. It is a part of the Westport brand.”

During the last budget cycle, the Board of Finance looked to remove the Wheels 2 U service believing it had not been economically beneficial. The BOF cut the transit district funding by $157,500 on March 9, which would have ended the Wheels2U service on Dec. 31, 2021.

“We wanted them to concentrate funds on other services like the one that goes down Post Road. That’s used a lot. It’s very useful for those that don’t have cars,” Stern said. “Those are the services that we should be concentrating on because people who need to get to work in Westport need them.

“With these (Wheels 2 U) ones to get to the train station people are using their own cars,” he added. “That was our rationale.”

The RTM later overwhelmingly voted to restore the budget also citing significant support from the town.

The RTM received emails from over 100 Westport residents and organizations urging restoration of the funding, with not one resident opposing it. Members of town organizations such as the Commission on People with Disabilities, Sustainable Westport, Downtown Merchants Association, Save Westport Now, Downtown Plan Implementation Committee, Coalition for Westport, Westport Housing Authority, Homes With Hope and countless others wrote in to voice their support.

Gold said the conversation surrounding the shuttle is not about affording the service. For each ride the total cost of the service is $61, however, the town only pays for $18.

“We can afford it,” Gold said.

He said the total town funding for the district is only 0.16 percent of the total proposed budget for the town and the board of education.

“It’s minuscule it gets lost in the rounding,” he said. “It’s something that is easily affordable by the town.

“There’s a great deal of support from the town even though it doesn’t make money,” he added.

Gold said that the budgeted goal pre-pandemic of the Wheels 2 U service was to have 21,000 rides per year and while no one could foresee the impact of COVID-19, the service is still on target to hit its goal.

“No one could foresee COVID back then when we put the budget together in March, it was just starting to show its head,” Gold said. “Nobody could predict the delta variant or the omicron variant. We all thought this was going to be a short term thing.

“It’s hard to predict, but even with the delta and omicron, we’ll make our 21,000 rides,” he added. “We’ll make our budget projection.”

Gold added that the ultimate goal of the service is to integrate Wheels 2 U and door-to-door services into the town’s overall strategy for traffic, parking, bicycles, and pedestrians to help meet the town’s transportation goals and needs. He said that the public services will help the town with their traffic issues as well as its net zero initiative.

He said that the commuter shuttle is one part of the solution.

“We can take action to encourage bus use or take action to discourage transit use or we can do nothing and see what happens,” Gold said. “We need to be proactive and figure out how this fits into the town’s goals for traffic and environmental quality and take the steps that we need to take as a town as a whole.”

Stern said he and the BOF have no problem with coordinating, but it gets tricky with the net zero initiative as “the bus uses more gas than the person driving their own car.

“If you put 20 people on the bus, it’s better than their cars. I agree. The problem is there’s only one person on the bus,” he added. “Right now they’re better off getting in their energy efficient cars. It’s much more efficient.”

