Westport’s ‘The Hidden Gem’ is both a hair salon and crystal shop
1 of7
The Hidden Gem owner Edilma Bonilla and her husband Guillermo Bonilla, and son Sebastian Bonilla at their new salon at the former Ralph and Augie's location December 10, 2021, in Westport, Conn. The Hidden Gem is a new female owned crystal shop/full service hair salon and barbershop
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of7
Quartz for sale at The Hidden Gem a new salon and gem shop at the former Ralph and Augie's location December 10, 2021, in Westport, Conn. The Hidden Gem is a new female owned crystal shop/full service hair salon and barbershop in Westport
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of7
The Hidden Gem owner Edilma Bonilla at her new salon and gem shop at the former Ralph and Augie's location Friday, December 10, 2021, in Westport, Conn. The Hidden Gem is a new female owned crystal shop/full service hair salon and barbershop
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
4 of7
The Hidden Gem, a new salon at the former Ralph and Augie's location, December 10, 2021, in Westport, Conn. The Hidden Gem is a new female owned crystal shop/full service hair salon and barbershop
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7
The Hidden Gem owner Edilma Bonilla and her husband Guillermo Bonilla at their new salon at the former Ralph and Augie's location in Westport, Conn. The Hidden Gem is a new female owned crystal shop/full service hair salon and barbershop
Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
7 of7
WESTPORT — Each member of the Bonilla family has different interests and significantly different skills.
So when the opportunity to expand their family-owned business came around they jumped at the chance to bring Westport what they believe is the first female-owned hair salon, barbershop and crystal store combination in town.
Serenity Bishop is originally from Long Island, NY and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. While working with Hearst Media, he has covered Fairfield and Westport. He is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies.