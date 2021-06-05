Westport's Staples High School hosts first Pride celebration June 5, 2021 Updated: June 5, 2021 10:23 a.m.
English teacher Ann Neary speaks with her world literature students as they view the anonymous LGTBQ+ art show on display at Staples High School in Westport on Friday.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Emorej Hunter, left, a senior at Staples High School in Westport, speaks with teacher and event organizer Kayla Iannetta during Pride day activities at the school on Friday.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
Students look over Pride day-related items for sale at Staples High School in Westport on Friday. The high school held its first Pride day celebration on Friday.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
WESTPORT — Julie Mellin had never been to a Pride-related event before Friday.
The 18-year-old Staples High Schools senior — who identifies as non-binary and abrosexual (which refers to someone whose sexuality is changing or fluid) — was helping sell merchandise as part of Staples’s first-ever Pride celebration, which itself was part of Westport’s inaugural Pride Month.
