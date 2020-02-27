Westport’s Seyfried earns All-America status

The Greens Farms Academy athletic program wrapped up the regular season on the basketball court while sending its wrestling and squash programs to compete on the national level last week.

Here’s a rundown of what happened:

WRESTLING

Nico Provo (Stratford) and Caleb Seyfried (Westport) both earned All-American status as the GFA wrestling team wrapped up its most successful season in history with a 15th-place showing at the 2020 National Prep Championships at Lehigh University’s Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pa., over the weekend.

Provo finished fifth at 120 pounds while Seyfried placed sixth in the 106-pound division.

Provo won his first two matches to advance to the semifinals and had a 3-2 lead in the third period of his semifinal match before a last-second move by his opponent scored two points.

In the consolation rounds, Provo placed fifth, matching his finish last year at 113 as he became a two-time All-American.

Seyfried won his first two matches before falling in the quarterfinals. The sophomore then battled back to win two straight matches to achieve All-American status. In his chase for third, he won his first match before falling twice to finish the tournament 4-3 and in sixth place.

At 145 pounds, Peter Kane (Fairfield) won his first two matches to advance to the quarterfinals. He finished the tournament with a 2-2 record.

Mikey Bartush (Norwalk) won his opening match and then lost a heart-breaking 11-9, action-packed match. He finished 1-2 in the tourney.

Aiden Hebert (Bethany) went 3-2 in the tourney, winning his first match before falling in the Round of 16. He won two more matches before falling in the match that would have pushed him into the top 8.

And CJ Shea (Milford) went 2-2 at 113 pounds, winning his first match and battling through one more win in the consolation round, as well.

All told, GFA wrestlers won 17 matches in the tournament with all of its wrestling advancing to the Round of 16.

The Dragons finished with 57 points, giving them a 15th-place finish out of 119 teams who had wrestlers qualify.

GFA was top finishing Connecticut team, as well, and second team from New England behind Northfield Mount Hermon (13th, 60.5 points).

BOYS SQUASH

It was a weekend of growth, both figurative and literal, as the Greens Farms Academy boys squash team placed sixth in the 2020 US Squash Division IV High School National Championship tournament.

The Dragons — a team that boasts just one senior and two middle schoolers amongst its top seven — were seeded eighth in the 16-team tier. They lost twice in the tourney — once to the eventual national Div. IV champ and once to the top-seeded team.

GFA opened the tournament on Friday with a thrilling 4-3 win over Friends School of Baltimore, with eighth-grader Oscar Hecker (Westport) clinching the match with the Dragons’ fourth point.

On Saturday, the Dragons faced eventual tourney champ St. George’s of Rhode Island in the quarterfinals, falling by a 6-1 score to fall into the consolation round. Later in the day, GFA then bested Darien by a 6-1 score to advance to the Classic Plate finals where top-seeded Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School won by a 5-2 score.

Will Sarbinowski (Darien) and Max Laferriere (Southport) both won three matches over the course of the tournament while Hecker added two more victories.

Every member of the team—which included senior captain Blake Newcomer (Greenwich), Brady Melnick (Westport), Michael Fotin (Westport) and Eddie Xue (Westport)—posted other wins along the journey to help the team’s chase through both brackets.

The Dragons head to the Brunswick School in Greenwich for the New England Championships, on Friday and Saturday.

GIRLS SQUASH

In her final match of the 2020 U.S. Squash National Division 5 tournament this weekend, Greens Farms Academy’s Annabelle Kreitler (Fairfield) found herself down 10-7 in the fifth and decisive game of her match. She came all the way back to win in part of GFA’s 5-2 win over Garrison Forest, which gave the Dragons m the consolation bracket title and capped off a strong weekend for the Dragons, who finished ninth out of 16 teams.

GFA likely would have won the tournament’s opening match, as well, if not for a forfeit due to illness in the team’s 4-3 loss to Bronxville.

From there, though, GFA—one of the lower seeded teams in the tournament—ran the table posting wins over Brookline (Mass) High School (6-1), Staples (4-3) and Garrison Forest.

Kreitler, Kavya Krishnamurhty (Westport) and Keely O’Shea (Darien) all went undefeated with four wins reach while Mary Kessler (Westport) and Ryan Boyle (Southport) both won two matches. Clare Foley (Southport) and Anya Bettegowda (Wilton) both earned victories, as well, as GFA posted a 3-1 match mark over the weekend.

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Dragons went into the postseason riding a three-game win streak to improve to 15-6.

Jack Seegers (Stamford) netted 19 points to lead the Dragons to a 72-66 win over Hamden Hall, snapping a two-game losing streak.

TJ Holloway (Orange) and Andrew Mayock (New Canaan) added 16 points while Oscar Edelman (Westport) and Sam Maged (Westport) tallied 9 points each.

The Dragons won their final regular season road game of the season with a 77-63 win at the Brunswick School on Thursday.

David Basich (Westport) netted 16 points to lead GFA while Mayock added 13 and Maged had 11. Seegers chipped in with 9 more to aid the balanced effort.

The Dragons celebrated Senior Day with a 77-65 win over The Gunnery on Saturday at the Coyle Gym.

Seegers netted 19 points to lead GFA while Noah Kanfer (Westport) tossed in a career-high 15 and Holloway added 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Dragons stormed back from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Hamden Hall 64-55 and clinching the No. 2 seed in the FAA tournament and the first-round bye that comes with it.

Allie Palmieri (Trumbull) scored 23 of her 34 points in the second half while Sheridan Oberhand (Trumbull) netted 10 of her 12 points over the same time-frame as GFA turned a 31-18 half-time deficit into their 21st win of the season.

Elyse Kimball (Westport), the team's lone senior, added a career-high nine points to the winning effort.

Palmieri also had 11 rebounds while LyNeta Brand (Bridgeport) added eight rebounds and two assists. Georgia Grabowski (Stratford) had six boards and two steals while Kimball had four rebounds and three steals.