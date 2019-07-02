Westport’s Sarazzin qualifies for National Junior PGA Championship

The iconic Yale Golf Course played host on June 25-26 to the CT Junior PGA qualifier for the 44th Girls’ Junior PGA Championship, and Westport’s Sophia Sarrazin shot the tournament‘s lowest score of 68 on day two, to propel her to a fifth-place finish and thus qualify for the National Championship.

The 14-year-old Staples Girls’ Golf Team MVP will be the first Wrecker to ever compete in the Girls’ Junior PGA Championship.

Sarrazin is just coming off winning the AJGA Mahong Valley Hospital Foundation Junior All-Star Tournament in Ohio last week where she shot a career-low 65 while playing against a field filled with very competitive international junior golfers.

At Yale, Sarrazin carding a 68 is an incredible comeback from the previous day’s 79 that was played under very rainy conditions, but the young golfer did not blame the weather.

“I was able to take my mistakes from yesterday and learn from them, and turn them into good things. This was a great opportunity to qualify for the PGA Junior National Championship,” Sarazzin said.

Asked to analyze her comeback, the All-FCIAC, All-State and All-New England golfer in her first year during the high school season, answered with a statistic every tournament golfer dreams of: “I was on every single green in regulation.”

Sarrazin made three one-putts and one three-putt and concluded “it was good golf other than the last hole!” That turned out to be a bogey on the par-5 18th hole.

Sarrazin’s first try at the National Championship, ironically and conveniently, will be at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford July 9-12. Spectators are welcome and more information can be found at www.juniorpgachampionship.com