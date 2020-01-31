Westport’s Rose, Rocky sweep equestrian titles

Bob Rose, a longtime Westport resident, and Stepping Stone Farm’s Rocky, decisively won the 2019 Championship ribbons of both the Child / Adult Jumper Division and the Low Training Jumper division of the Fairfield Westchester Professional Horsemen’s Association.

Rose also won the 2019 Reserve Championship ribbon in the Child / Adult Jumper Division of the Connecticut Hunter Jumper Association.

Rose took a 35-year hiatus from horse show competition in order to raise a family, only to return to his lifelong passion. He is a member of Stepping Stone Farm’s / Starbuck Equestrian’s show team.

His trainers throughout the year were Amanda and Juliana Starbuck and Janie Weber.