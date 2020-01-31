https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-s-Rose-Rocky-sweep-equestrian-titles-15015328.php
Westport’s Rose, Rocky sweep equestrian titles
Bob Rose, a longtime Westport resident, and Stepping Stone Farm’s Rocky, decisively won the 2019 Championship ribbons of both the Child / Adult Jumper Division and the Low Training Jumper division of the Fairfield Westchester Professional Horsemen’s Association.
Rose also won the 2019 Reserve Championship ribbon in the Child / Adult Jumper Division of the Connecticut Hunter Jumper Association.
Rose took a 35-year hiatus from horse show competition in order to raise a family, only to return to his lifelong passion. He is a member of Stepping Stone Farm’s / Starbuck Equestrian’s show team.
His trainers throughout the year were Amanda and Juliana Starbuck and Janie Weber.
