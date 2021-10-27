Westport's Restaurant Week wrapping up

WESTPORT — Restaurant Week has not yielded the anticipated results some participating restaurants had imagined, several restaurants owners and managers said, but it has allowed them to see some new and returning customers.

Restaurant Week, which began Oct. 17 and will go until Oct. 31, is part of the continuing “Eat Local” campaign to promote area restaurants. Matthew Mandell, executive director and president of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce said the week is a “tried and true event” that gives restaurateurs an opportunity to show potential regulars what they have.

While participating restaurants have had some new faces come into their restaurants, it has not been to the level that some had hoped.

“It is slower than I expected in terms of the number of people coming in for restaurant week menus,” said Scott Green, general manager at The Boathouse at Saugatuck.

Green said the restaurant has had a number of people coming in for lunch and dinner, but still anticipated more. While he can’t point to the main reason why, he assumes that COVID is still playing an impact in some customers decisions to eat out.

Over the last year, Green said the restaurant has had to jump over a lot of “barriers” when dealing with COVID. Whether it was the seating capacity changes, dealing with customers abiding by the rules or handling the restrictions in general.

“It was really a challenge you had to be creative,” Green said.

The benefit that the restaurant had over others, Green said, was the location right on the waterfront of the Saugatuck River.

Restaurant Week mainstay Maria Funicello, co-owner of Tuttis, further echoed Green’s sentiment about restaurant week being a little “slow.” However at Tuttis, Funicello has been able to see some returning faces that have come back because of restaurant week.

“Some of the old people that I haven’t seen in a while have come back because of it,” Funicello said. “You get three to four people a night at least who want to try it so that’s a good thing especially nowadays.”

Funicello said that the 20-year-old mom and pop shop didn’t have to close during the pandemic. They kept going despite only being busy between 4 and 8 p.m., and they didn’t have to let anyone go due to the graciousness of the community.

Funicello said that the Westport “community really rallied” in ways that were “very heartfelt.”

A key to Funicello’s restaurant managing through the pandemic was takeout, the same way that Andrea Brito, manager and co-owner at Capuli, did.

Capuli first opened in Westport in Janurary during the pandemic. Brito said since their opening they have been dealing with COVID, however, takeout has been part of their main success. She said like fellow restaurants, dine-in is not completely full and varies from day to day.

However, with this being their first chance to participate in restaurant week, they jumped at the chance.

“We saw taking this opportunity as a way to market to our local community and surrounding areas,” Brito said. “It has more or less gone with the normal flow based on the weekend.

“It hasn’t necessarily been a big surge and we want to say a lot of it still has to do with the COVID circumstances,” she added.

Mandell said that it has been a rough time for restaurants during the pandemic, but restaurant week is “always embraced.”

The full list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.westportwestonchamber.com/restaurantweek.