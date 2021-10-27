Westport's Restaurant Week wrapping up

3
WESTPORT — Restaurant Week has not yielded the anticipated results some participating restaurants had imagined, several restaurants owners and managers said, but it has allowed them to see some new and returning customers.
Restaurant Week, which began Oct. 17 and will go until Oct. 31, is part of the continuing “Eat Local” campaign to promote area restaurants. Matthew Mandell, executive director and president of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce said the week is a “tried and true event” that gives restaurateurs an opportunity to show potential regulars what they have.