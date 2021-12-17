Westport’s outdoor ice rink returns for 25th year Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 5:14 p.m.
1 of13
Sylvie and Shane Hayden, of Westport, enjoy an afternoon of ice skating at the outdoor PAL Rink at Longshore, in Westport, Conn. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of13
Stefan Baer, of Westport, enjoys an afternoon of ice skating at the outdoor PAL Rink at Longshore, in Westport, Conn. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
3 of13
Alexander Haverstick, 6, of Darien ice skates with his mother, Casey, at the outdoor PAL Rink at Longshore, in Westport, Conn. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
4 of13
Belinda and Erik Sheets, of Stamford, enjoy an afternoon of ice skating at the outdoor PAL Rink at Longshore, in Westport, Conn. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13
Matilda Haverstick, 4, of Darien enjoys an afternoon of ice skating at the outdoor PAL Rink at Longshore, in Westport, Conn. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
7 of13
Shane Hayden, of Westport, enjoys an afternoon of ice skating at the outdoor PAL Rink at Longshore, in Westport, Conn. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of13
Skaters enjoy an afternoon of ice skating at the outdoor PAL Rink at Longshore, in Westport, Conn. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of13
Skaters enjoy an afternoon of ice skating at the outdoor PAL Rink at Longshore, in Westport, Conn. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13
Skaters enjoy an afternoon of ice skating at the outdoor PAL Rink at Longshore, in Westport, Conn. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of13
Alexander Haverstick, 6, of Darien ice skates with his mother, Casey, at the outdoor PAL Rink at Longshore, in Westport, Conn. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
13 of13
WESTPORT — What started as a small rink in the Longshore Inn’s parking lot has since become a cherished winter staple residents look forward to skating, slipping and falling across each year.
This year, as some residents show off their skills and others finally learn how to stand up on their blades, they will also join the Westport Police Athletic League is celebrating its 25th anniversary of operating at the
PAL Rink at Longshore Park.
Serenity Bishop is originally from Long Island, NY and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. While working with Hearst Media, he has covered Fairfield and Westport. He is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies.