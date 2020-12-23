Westport's K-8 students might fully return next month

WESTPORT — With mitigating measures showing some success, school officials will begin reviewing plans for a possible return to in-person learning for younger students after winter break.
“We will begin the New Year in the current hybrid model beginning on Jan. 4,” Scarice said in an email to parents Wednesday. “However, we will monitor the conditions around us, and within our schools, in an effort to begin to possibly open our schools for full on-site instruction at the K-8 level later in the month.”