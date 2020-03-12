https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-s-Dunville-Restaurant-deck-damaged-in-15127244.php
Westport’s Dunville Restaurant deck damaged in crash
Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department
WESTPORT — There was significant damage done to the deck at a local restaurant after a delivery truck hit it Thursday, fire officials said.
The fire dpeartment responded to Dunville’s Restaurant for a report that a delivery truck hit a deck at the back of the building.
Fire officials said the Westport Building Department were called after firefighters found signficant damage to the deck.
There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the crash.
