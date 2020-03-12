Westport’s Dunville Restaurant deck damaged in crash

A crash in Westport, Conn., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A crash in Westport, Conn., on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Westport’s Dunville Restaurant deck damaged in crash 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — There was significant damage done to the deck at a local restaurant after a delivery truck hit it Thursday, fire officials said.

The fire dpeartment responded to Dunville’s Restaurant for a report that a delivery truck hit a deck at the back of the building.

Fire officials said the Westport Building Department were called after firefighters found signficant damage to the deck.

There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the crash.