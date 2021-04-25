Westport's Best Buddies walk celebrates inclusion with an artistic twist Jarret Liotta April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 6:12 p.m.
Volunteer Abigail Wilson welcomes people to the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Volunteer Becky Skinner of Quinnipiac University does a safe hand-off at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Brad Rowland, of Ansonia, and Karen O'Connor, of Hamden, make their mark at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Volunteer Brooke Iannone, 17, does some artwork for Edward Kaufman, of Fairfield, at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Elizabeth Biondo, 10, and her brother Charlie, 18, of Fairfield, pose for their portraits at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Miss Wethersfield Hilly Scoville poses with Peter Dietz, of Ansonia, at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Judy Tourangeau works on a drive-by portrait of Elizabeth Biondo, 10, of Fairfield, and her brother Charlie, at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Artist Judy Tourangeau, of Naugatuck, does a portrait of Jenn Porzio, of Westport, at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
University of Connecticut student Ryan Miller came out to support the program at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Quinnipiac volunteer Katie Beaudoin helps Jenn Porzio, of Westport, with a hand print at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Sarah Sykes and Nathan Swartz, of Fairfield, leave their footprints at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Tom Xu, a University of Connecticut student, leaves his footprints at the Best Buddies drive-through event at Staples High School on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
WESTPORT — Despite COVID restrictions, the state’s Best Buddies Friendship Walk still managed to hold a fun event Saturday morning centered on inclusion and awareness of intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD.
“We do an annual friendship walk,” explained Cristina Knowles, program manager, with up to 1,200 people taking part in the past throughout Connecticut.