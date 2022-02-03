Westport residents cite wetlands, proximity to houses as cell tower concerns

WESTPORT — One site for a proposed cell tower on Greens Farms Road would have too much of an impact on the wetlands, while the other is in a residential neighborhood surrounded by houses, residents and officials said this week.

The comments were made at a special Conservation Commission meeting, where the applicants for a proposed cell tower went over the two possible sites at 55 and 92 Greens Farms Road. No formal application has yet been filed to the Connecticut Siting Council, which has sole jurisdiction over the project’s approval.

Westport, however, can offer feedback. Phil Pires, an attorney representing Tarpon Tower and AT&T, said the town’s comments now could influence which site the company chooses to pursue, adding it is helpful to know which site the town prefers in making the decision.

While the tower itself would generally be the same at both locations — a monopole structure that stands about 130 feet tall — the work needed to get to the tower differs, as does the type of site.

The original proposal at 92 Greens Farms Road would place the tower next to a house in a residential neighborhood. In 2014, North Atlantic Towers proposed a tower facility at the same location. The proposal was met with resistance by many neighbors, who held a protest at the site, claiming the project wasn’t necessary. North Atlantic eventually stopped pursuing the project.

Last year, town officials and representatives from Tarpon Tower and AT&T met to discuss the companies’ proposal for that site. Town officials shared concerns about building a cell tower at a single family residence and encouraged them to look at other sites in town, including the office park at 55 Greens Farms Road, which was also on the companies’ list of possible sites.

“It’s a big site, there are a variety of alternate locations just on that particular site and we felt that an office building complex should be examined,” said Ira Bloom, the town’s attorney, adding the town helped connect the property owner and applicants so they could discuss.

This week, members of the Conservation Commission said they understood neighbors’ concerns about having the tower next to their homes but the commission had to look at it from a wetlands’ perspective.

Representatives for the companies told the commission there was “significantly more impact” on the wetlands for the 55 Greens Farms Road project and no impact for the 92 Greens Farm Road property, which also includes building a 100-foot access road.

The project at the office park includes building a 600 foot gravel road that crosses the wetlands at one point and then travels along them for the extent of the site. It’s also in an area the town has determined would impact the adjacent wetlands.

Commission members suggested moving the tower to another place within the office park that wouldn’t have any impact on the wetlands, but Pires said this was the only spot on the property the owner was willing to use. He said they looked at other locations there, including the ones that wouldn’t impact the wetlands.

Pires said they’ve also looked into locating at existing towers in town, church steeples and on top of buildings, but none have been viable options.

The lease for 55 Greens Farms Road hasn’t been signed yet but would be for five years with multiple options to renew for another five-year term. A five-year lease has been signed for 92 Greens Farms Road and would give six options to renew for another five years, according to the applicants.

Residents raised opposition to the project for environmental and health reasons, while a neighbor next to the 92 property said young families live around it and news of a tower disrupting the neighborhood was “gut wrenching.”

Another resident said he was in favor of the project because it would get much-needed cell service in that part of town, but he didn’t support a specific site.

Residents will have a chance to share their comments and questions beyond the wetlands component at a virtual meeting on Feb. 8.

“The town has taken no position to one or the other or any for that matter,” Bloom said.

The public hearing is still open for the Conservation Commission so members can get more information and allow the applicants to rework their approach to the office park. But several said they couldn’t support the 55 Greens Farms Road proposal as presented.

“Based on the information provided so far, I do not see any information that can be provided that will convince me this is a good site for a cell phone tower,” commissioner Thomas Carey said.