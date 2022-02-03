Westport residents cite wetlands, proximity to houses as cell tower concerns

3
WESTPORT — One site for a proposed cell tower on Greens Farms Road would have too much of an impact on the wetlands, while the other is in a residential neighborhood surrounded by houses, residents and officials said this week.
The comments were made at a special Conservation Commission meeting, where the applicants for a proposed cell tower went over the two possible sites at 55 and 92 Greens Farms Road. No formal application has yet been filed to the Connecticut Siting Council, which has sole jurisdiction over the project’s approval.