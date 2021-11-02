Westport resident honored for dedication to New York architecture

17
WESTPORT — Gilbert C. Maurer always has a stack of watercolor paper tucked into his canvas Hearst Magazines bag. It’s the perfect companion for his travel watercolor kit — complete with water tank, palette and 12 paint colors — and his three modified brushes that have been sawed down to make it easier to carry.
His paintings capture the sights, especially the architecture, he sees around New York City and his trips abroad. The subject and medium, much like watercolors themselves, are a nice blend of two of his passions: art and architecture.