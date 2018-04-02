Westport resident charged with DUI

Westport resident Justin Arcune was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol in Westport on March 27. Photo: Sophie Vaughan / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — A Westport man was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol on Easton Road.

Around 1:15 p.m. on March 27, officers dispatched to the area of 116 Easton Road to check on the welfare of a man reported to be sleeping in his car, police said. Officers located the car, pulled over and idling on the eastbound side of the roadway and, after several attempts, roused the driver, who was later identified as Justin Arcune, 28, police said.

While speaking with Arcune, officers noticed an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath and asked him to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which Arcune failed, police said. Upon arrest, the bail commissioner lowered Arcune’s initial $500 bond and was released on a promise to appear. Arcune is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on April 3.