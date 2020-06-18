Westport reopens athletic fields

WESTPORT — The town has announced athletic fields are now open to the general public unless the field has been reserved by someone who has a permit issued by the Parks and Recreation Department.

“In addition to opening the fields to the general public, the department is working closely with local organizations like Westport Little League, Staples High School Athletics and Continuing Education to get everyone back at play as quickly as possible while ensuring they have the proper protocols and self-certification in place to meet the State requirements,” Jennifer Fava, director of Parks and Recreation, said in a news release on Thursday.

She said the process will also take place with leagues and other groups that use the town’s facilities to run various summer programs. Gathering sizes are now limited to 100, she said, while PJ Romano and Ginny Parker fields remain closed because of construction.

As of Thursday, Fava said, the driving range and practice putting area at Longshore Golf Course are open. Driving range balls will be available through payment at the ball machine only, she said. The fee is $6 per basket and cash is required.

As of June 23, an additional half hour of tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. will be available Mondays through Thursdays.

“Social distancing and face covering rules must be followed at all Westport Parks and Recreation facilities,” the news release said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com