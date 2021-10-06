Westport rejects ordinance to create police civilian review board

WESTPORT — After a discussion lasting roughly four hours, the town’s Representative Town Meeting resoundingly defeated an ordinance that would create a civilian review board to help investigate complaints against police officers, among other tasks.
The ordinance has been in the works for more than two years and was defeated 32-1, with one abstention. Most RTM members said they are in favor of having greater oversight on the town’s police department, but had too many issues with the ordinance as written.