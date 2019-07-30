Westport rehab complex to remain open

WESTPORT — In a major shift from earlier closure plans, the Westport Rehabilitation Complex will now stay open.

Barbara Recker, whose mother has been at the facility for 14 years, said the news came during a community meeting on Tuesday afternoon. According to Recker, the State Ombudsman Mairead Painter and facility management also attended the meeting.

“Everybody was thrilled and we were shocked,” she recalled.

The 120-bed skilled nursing center had notified its occupants in late May of plans to file an application to cease operations by late 2019. Around the same time, the building’s owners filed a pre-application with the Planning and Zoning Commission to turn the property into a high-end hotel.

At a public hearing on June 21, several residents said they were appalled at the decision to close, and expressed concerns about having to leave the place they called home for years.

News the facility would now remain open is a positive outcome for residents, state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, said.

“I think it’s good for the employees too,” he added. “They have a relationship with the people in the facility.”

One of the unfortunate downsides, however, is that a number of residents have left and it could be difficult for them to move back, he said. As chair of the state legislature’s public health committee, Steinberg assured he would continue to research the ongoing sustainability of nursing homes.

“For many people, whether you’re aging or become disabled, you’re going to need a skilled nursing home,” he said. “I’m hopeful that we have not simply dodged a bullet here in Westport, but we have made progress.”

Painter was unavailable for comment.

This story will be updated.

