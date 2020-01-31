Westport property sells for $965K
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Jan. 13 to Jan. 17.
3 Loretta Court
Price: $965,000
Seller/buyer: Marilyn L Gargiulo TR to Matthew E & Emily Kushner
41 High Point Road
Price: $1,012,500
Seller/buyer: Marck D Mayer Revocable Trust to John B & Saran J Ferraro
30 Grassy Plains Road
Price: $1,250,000
Seller/buyer: Grassy Plains Development LLC to Matthew & Nicole Millsfield
32 Gorham Avenue
Price: $2,265,000
Seller/buyer: Deirdre Mahlan Revocable Trust to Brent James Mcgroarty
110 Harvest Commons
Price: $760,000
Seller/buyer: Fobro LLC to Bianka Pajor
30 Wild Rose Road
Price: $435,000
Seller/buyer: Bertha D Rosenbush Est to Lence Igeva & Stojan Igev
15 Whitney Glen Road
Price: $330,000
Seller/buyer: Lillian Mennitt to David R Winn
5 Charmers Landing
Price: $6,300,000
Seller/buyer: Ann Weiner to Jeffrey M Klauser
157 Compo Road North
Price: $564,825
Seller/buyer: Leslie A Flinn to Wyatt R Jansen
156 Hillspoint Road
Price: $1,342,500
Seller/buyer: Cindy J & Peter J Spengler to Nancy & Daniel Dodderidge