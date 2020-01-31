Westport property sells for $965K

3 Loretta Court. Photo: Google Image

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of Jan. 13 to Jan. 17.

3 Loretta Court

Price: $965,000

Seller/buyer: Marilyn L Gargiulo TR to Matthew E & Emily Kushner

41 High Point Road

Price: $1,012,500

Seller/buyer: Marck D Mayer Revocable Trust to John B & Saran J Ferraro

30 Grassy Plains Road

Price: $1,250,000

Seller/buyer: Grassy Plains Development LLC to Matthew & Nicole Millsfield

32 Gorham Avenue

Price: $2,265,000

Seller/buyer: Deirdre Mahlan Revocable Trust to Brent James Mcgroarty

110 Harvest Commons

Price: $760,000

Seller/buyer: Fobro LLC to Bianka Pajor

30 Wild Rose Road

Price: $435,000

Seller/buyer: Bertha D Rosenbush Est to Lence Igeva & Stojan Igev

15 Whitney Glen Road

Price: $330,000

Seller/buyer: Lillian Mennitt to David R Winn

5 Charmers Landing

Price: $6,300,000

Seller/buyer: Ann Weiner to Jeffrey M Klauser

157 Compo Road North

Price: $564,825

Seller/buyer: Leslie A Flinn to Wyatt R Jansen

156 Hillspoint Road

Price: $1,342,500

Seller/buyer: Cindy J & Peter J Spengler to Nancy & Daniel Dodderidge