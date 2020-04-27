Westport property sells for $810K

The following property tranfers took place in Westport for the period of April 6-10.

54 Wilton Road

Price: $16,700,000

Seller/buyer: STC Green LLC to Wilton Road Property LLC

76 Hillandale Road

Price: $850,000

Seller/buyer: Bartley J. & Jean Robbett to Allen & Karen Root

11 Stone Drive

Price: $592,000

Seller/buyer: Toshifumi Bekku to Timothy & Ann M. Mchugh

33 Marion Road

Price: $810,000

Seller/buyer: Ronen Cohen & Iris Raber-Cohen to Haresh R. Pise & Bhavana U. Patil