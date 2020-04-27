https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Westport-property-sells-for-810K-15228451.php
Westport property sells for $810K
The following property tranfers took place in Westport for the period of April 6-10.
54 Wilton Road
Price: $16,700,000
Seller/buyer: STC Green LLC to Wilton Road Property LLC
76 Hillandale Road
Price: $850,000
Seller/buyer: Bartley J. & Jean Robbett to Allen & Karen Root
11 Stone Drive
Price: $592,000
Seller/buyer: Toshifumi Bekku to Timothy & Ann M. Mchugh
33 Marion Road
Price: $810,000
Seller/buyer: Ronen Cohen & Iris Raber-Cohen to Haresh R. Pise & Bhavana U. Patil
