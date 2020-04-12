Westport property sells for $699K

44 Sniffen Road. Photo: Google Image

The following property tranfers took place in Westport for the period of March 23-27.

44 Sniffen Road

Price: $699,000

Seller/buyer: Antonio & Grace Farma to Natalie & Sarkis D. Nahigan

2 Calumet Road

Price: $1,475,000

Seller/buyer: David & Denise Zack to Julian F. & Caroline Bozeman

57 Compo Beach Road

Price: $1,375,000

Seller/buyer: ELJ LLC to 57 CBR LLC

1 East Meadow Road

Price: $1,950,000

Seller/buyer: Christopher L. & Stephanie M. Bond to Blake & Luke Schnirring

57 Crescent Road

Price: $1,300,000

Seller/buyer: Bruce P. Wiegand to Thomas Vicary

15 Rices Lane

Price: $2,150,000

Seller/buyer: Daniel Gary & Suhee Ruth

26 Long Lots Lane

Price: $1,585,000

Seller/buyer: Graeme Farrell to D & J LL LLP