Westport property sells for $699K
Photo: Google Image
The following property tranfers took place in Westport for the period of March 23-27.
44 Sniffen Road
Price: $699,000
Seller/buyer: Antonio & Grace Farma to Natalie & Sarkis D. Nahigan
2 Calumet Road
Price: $1,475,000
Seller/buyer: David & Denise Zack to Julian F. & Caroline Bozeman
57 Compo Beach Road
Price: $1,375,000
Seller/buyer: ELJ LLC to 57 CBR LLC
1 East Meadow Road
Price: $1,950,000
Seller/buyer: Christopher L. & Stephanie M. Bond to Blake & Luke Schnirring
57 Crescent Road
Price: $1,300,000
Seller/buyer: Bruce P. Wiegand to Thomas Vicary
15 Rices Lane
Price: $2,150,000
Seller/buyer: Daniel Gary & Suhee Ruth
26 Long Lots Lane
Price: $1,585,000
Seller/buyer: Graeme Farrell to D & J LL LLP
