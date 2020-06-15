Westport property sells for $3 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of May 25 to May 29.

10 Sturges Commons

Price: $980,000

Seller/buyer: Charles S. & Georgia Adams Jr. to Joshua E. Lewi & Brittany J. Gersh

42 Gorham Ave.

Price: $1,235,000

Seller/buyer: Caroline T. Kelly to Daniel R. McCamblau

42 Washington Ave.

Price: $985,000

Seller/buyer: Mari A. Chamberlin to Lori B. & Matthew W. Lustig

40 Drumlin Road

Price: $475,000

Seller/buyer: Nat Smitobol & Heather H. Wood to Angelos Dosoulas

7 Drumlin Road

Price: $566,000

Seller/buyer: John M. & Lee Terpening to John A. & Hebbufer G. Meehan

25 Dogwood Lane

Price: $1,085,000

Seller/buyer: Rodney N. Fisher to Whitney & Patrick J. McGowan

29 Treadwell Ave.

Price: $550,000

Seller/buyer: 29 Treadwell Ave. Investors LLC to SIR-29 Treadwell LLC

6 Coleytown Road

Price: $650,000

Seller/buyer: James C. & Nola A. Ungari to John & Catherine McCulloch

8 Sturges Commons

Price: $505,000

Seller/buyer: Vidal S. Clay Est. to Monaco LLC

4 Onion Hill Road

Price: $860,000

Seller/buyer: Alice & Sarah Blumenthal to Jonathan David Mater & Danielle N. Pierce-Master

350 Greens Farms Road

Price: $1,785,000

Seller/buyer: John & Jane C. Nelson to Kate Gregory & Kenneth M. Fichtelman

7 Spicer Court

Price: $756,000

Seller/buyer: Douglas R. Sansted to Nat Smitobol & Heather Joy Wood

1 Lantern Hill Road

Price: $3,000,000

Seller/buyer: Daniel J. & Allison g. Moses to William & Anne Thorson Palmer

66 Partrick Road

Price: $990,000

Seller/buyer: Joseph Kieffer Myers III Tr. & Karen Coulter Myers Tr. to Lyle Douglas & Heidi Dupret Rowen