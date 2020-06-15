Westport property sells for $3 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of May 25 to May 29.
10 Sturges Commons
Price: $980,000
Seller/buyer: Charles S. & Georgia Adams Jr. to Joshua E. Lewi & Brittany J. Gersh
42 Gorham Ave.
Price: $1,235,000
Seller/buyer: Caroline T. Kelly to Daniel R. McCamblau
42 Washington Ave.
Price: $985,000
Seller/buyer: Mari A. Chamberlin to Lori B. & Matthew W. Lustig
40 Drumlin Road
Price: $475,000
Seller/buyer: Nat Smitobol & Heather H. Wood to Angelos Dosoulas
7 Drumlin Road
Price: $566,000
Seller/buyer: John M. & Lee Terpening to John A. & Hebbufer G. Meehan
25 Dogwood Lane
Price: $1,085,000
Seller/buyer: Rodney N. Fisher to Whitney & Patrick J. McGowan
29 Treadwell Ave.
Price: $550,000
Seller/buyer: 29 Treadwell Ave. Investors LLC to SIR-29 Treadwell LLC
6 Coleytown Road
Price: $650,000
Seller/buyer: James C. & Nola A. Ungari to John & Catherine McCulloch
8 Sturges Commons
Price: $505,000
Seller/buyer: Vidal S. Clay Est. to Monaco LLC
4 Onion Hill Road
Price: $860,000
Seller/buyer: Alice & Sarah Blumenthal to Jonathan David Mater & Danielle N. Pierce-Master
350 Greens Farms Road
Price: $1,785,000
Seller/buyer: John & Jane C. Nelson to Kate Gregory & Kenneth M. Fichtelman
7 Spicer Court
Price: $756,000
Seller/buyer: Douglas R. Sansted to Nat Smitobol & Heather Joy Wood
1 Lantern Hill Road
Price: $3,000,000
Seller/buyer: Daniel J. & Allison g. Moses to William & Anne Thorson Palmer
66 Partrick Road
Price: $990,000
Seller/buyer: Joseph Kieffer Myers III Tr. & Karen Coulter Myers Tr. to Lyle Douglas & Heidi Dupret Rowen