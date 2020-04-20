Westport property sells for $3.2 million

5 Pritchard Lane 5 Pritchard Lane Photo: Google Image Photo: Google Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport property sells for $3.2 million 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following property tranfers took place in Westport for the period of March 30 to April 3.

5 Pritchard Lane

Price: $3,204,003

Seller/buyer: Mark E. & Mary Grace Gudis to DNW LLC

4 Willow Walk Road

Price: $2,000,000

Seller/buyer: James Calabro to Graeme & Lisa Farrell

16 North Redding Road

Price: $806,875

Seller/buyer: Peoples United Bank NA to Mark W. Dellsant & Emily H. Ginsberg

17 Westway Road

Price: $1,725,000

Seller/buyer: SIR-17 Westway LLC to Marc W. 7 Anne P. St. Pierre

4 Nutmeg Lane

Price: $1,195,000

Seller/buyer: Koether FAmily Qualified Personal Res. Tr. to Maximilien J. & Kielty G. Nivaud

6 Webb Road

Price: $535,000

Seller/buyer: Annette S. Kirabn to Greyhome Partners LLC

10 Robin Hill Road

Price: $610,000

Seller/buyer: Eleanor B. Weigle Est. to Kimberly Weigle

3 Partrick Lane

Price: $782,500

Seller/buyer: Deirdre Griffin to Michael C. & Lindsey B. Brown

1000 Post Road East

Price: $6,843,950

Seller/buyer: TImothy F. Monahan to S M Westport LLc

17 Half Mile Common

Price: $650,000

Seller/buyer: Brian R. Wolfe Tr. to Dru K. Melodissian

19 Vani Court

Price: $1,725,000

Seller/buyer: William Ryder to Elif & Serkan Aral