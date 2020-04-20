Westport property sells for $3.2 million
The following property tranfers took place in Westport for the period of March 30 to April 3.
5 Pritchard Lane
Price: $3,204,003
Seller/buyer: Mark E. & Mary Grace Gudis to DNW LLC
4 Willow Walk Road
Price: $2,000,000
Seller/buyer: James Calabro to Graeme & Lisa Farrell
16 North Redding Road
Price: $806,875
Seller/buyer: Peoples United Bank NA to Mark W. Dellsant & Emily H. Ginsberg
17 Westway Road
Price: $1,725,000
Seller/buyer: SIR-17 Westway LLC to Marc W. 7 Anne P. St. Pierre
4 Nutmeg Lane
Price: $1,195,000
Seller/buyer: Koether FAmily Qualified Personal Res. Tr. to Maximilien J. & Kielty G. Nivaud
6 Webb Road
Price: $535,000
Seller/buyer: Annette S. Kirabn to Greyhome Partners LLC
10 Robin Hill Road
Price: $610,000
Seller/buyer: Eleanor B. Weigle Est. to Kimberly Weigle
3 Partrick Lane
Price: $782,500
Seller/buyer: Deirdre Griffin to Michael C. & Lindsey B. Brown
1000 Post Road East
Price: $6,843,950
Seller/buyer: TImothy F. Monahan to S M Westport LLc
17 Half Mile Common
Price: $650,000
Seller/buyer: Brian R. Wolfe Tr. to Dru K. Melodissian
19 Vani Court
Price: $1,725,000
Seller/buyer: William Ryder to Elif & Serkan Aral