Westport property sells for $2.8 million

The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of May 18 - May 22.

15 Ridge Drive

Price: $1,269,500

Seller/buyer: Luis G. Martinex & Marcela Chapa to Adam & Krista Brazitis

50 Turkey Hill Road North

Price: $1,500,000

Seller/buyer: Michael E. & Julia P. Mombello to Michael M. Stone & David Nastasi

56 Bayberry Lane

Price: $550,000

Seller/buyer: Sachem Capital Corp. to Anthony & Darlene Capolupo

98 North Ave.

Price: $1,425,000

Seller/buyer: David M. & Jodi Lynn Giorlando to Molly P. Taylor & Tea Prlainovich

31 Westway Road

Price: $1,115,000

Seller/buyer: Edward D. & Katherine T. Johnsen Jr. to Leland Michael Thomas Jr. & Megan Gildea

7 Fairport Road

Price: $1,550,000

Seller/buyer: 7 Fairport Road LLC to Michael R. & Bianca A. Gast

1480 Post Road East

Price: $2,800,000

Seller/buyer: Alan Thoele to SIR-148 PRE LLC

67 Bayberry Lane

Price: $4,200,000

Seller/buyer: Irina D. Pabst Revocable Trust, Robert E. Pabst Jr. Tr. to Charleroy Pensky Holdings LLC