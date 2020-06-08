Westport property sells for $2.8 million
The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of May 18 - May 22.
15 Ridge Drive
Price: $1,269,500
Seller/buyer: Luis G. Martinex & Marcela Chapa to Adam & Krista Brazitis
50 Turkey Hill Road North
Price: $1,500,000
Seller/buyer: Michael E. & Julia P. Mombello to Michael M. Stone & David Nastasi
56 Bayberry Lane
Price: $550,000
Seller/buyer: Sachem Capital Corp. to Anthony & Darlene Capolupo
98 North Ave.
Price: $1,425,000
Seller/buyer: David M. & Jodi Lynn Giorlando to Molly P. Taylor & Tea Prlainovich
31 Westway Road
Price: $1,115,000
Seller/buyer: Edward D. & Katherine T. Johnsen Jr. to Leland Michael Thomas Jr. & Megan Gildea
7 Fairport Road
Price: $1,550,000
Seller/buyer: 7 Fairport Road LLC to Michael R. & Bianca A. Gast
1480 Post Road East
Price: $2,800,000
Seller/buyer: Alan Thoele to SIR-148 PRE LLC
67 Bayberry Lane
Price: $4,200,000
Seller/buyer: Irina D. Pabst Revocable Trust, Robert E. Pabst Jr. Tr. to Charleroy Pensky Holdings LLC